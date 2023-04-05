Ontonagon Area Schools asks staff member to resign following complaint

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ontonagon Area School Board said it has finalized a resignation agreement with a staff member who was asked to resign following a filed complaint.

The board said it received a complaint about the staff member in Feb., which resulted in an investigation. To ensure a fair and unbiased process, the board said it hired a third-party investigative attorney with no ties to the district or anyone employed by the district. The attorney interviewed more than 26 witnesses.

Previously, a special meeting for the Board of Education was scheduled to take place Tues. night to consider adoption of the report from the investigator. The board said it canceled the meeting, however, after working with the staff member and the union to finalize a resignation agreement.

The school has not released the name of the staff member, nor the circumstances of the complaint. The board said because it is personnel-related, it will not be releasing further information.

The next public school board meeting is April 17 at 5:30 p.m. in the School District Library.

