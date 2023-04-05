MSHS finishes first regular season of newly established esport team

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - While many sports are played in an arena filled with fans, members of the Marquette Senior High School Esports team play their sport completely online.

This is the first year of the school’s esports team.

Its coach says there have been efforts in the past to establish a team, but this year everything fell into place.

“We were successful this year because of a partnership with the Michigan Association of High School Principals,” MSHS eSports Team Coach Becky LaBrecque said. “They have partnered with the PlayVS platform to bring esports to more schools in Michigan.”

The team consists of 20 players playing three different games. Overwatch, Super Smash Brothers and Rocket League.

“It feels really good to see the kids really committed,” LaBrecque said. “Some of them have never been inspired to do well in school before and so watching those grades come up and their attendance improve and their overall attitude on school improve was probably the most beneficial thing for me as a coach.”

Like any other high school sports students must remain in good academic standing to be eligible to play.

“I know a lot of people love playing games as a hobby and being able to take that to the next level and for some students, it would give them the motivation to do better in school so they can stay on the team,” MSHS Esports team player Zachariah Chaney said.

The school competes against teams from across the state. On Wednesday, the group played the only other U.P. high school esports team, Big Bay De Noc High School.

“Gaming has been over the years viewed as an unhealthy habit and hobby to do because some people don’t go outside much, but those are stereotypes. It helps with teamwork and reflexes and helps with bonding with others,” MSHS Esports team player Elan Chu said.

Next season the team is looking to add live streaming so you can watch the competitions at home.

