Messy mix moves out, but cold wind and lake effect snow roll in Thursday

The messy mix of wet snow, freezing rain, rain and thunderstorms taper off west to east Wednesday with a thaw setting in. The thaw is brief however, as gale-force winds persist and veer more westerly to northwesterly, steering in a wintry chill overnight and the return of lake effect snow Thursday.

Clearing of the snow and clouds take over Friday to set off a gradual warming trend into the Easter holiday weekend. Few disturbances in the flow brush the U.P. with snow showers early Saturday and later Sunday -- with periods of sunshine in-between.

The warmup ensues next week, with high temps climbing over 60 degrees for some Upper Michigan areas towards Tuesday.

Tonight: Scattered clouds with rain and thunderstorms east diminishing late, then scattered snow showers spreading from west to east overnight; windy with southwest gusts over 30 mph (40 mph nearshore)

>Lows: 10s/20s (colder interior west/central)

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 30

Friday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds and snow showers late

>Highs: 30s/40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early, then becoming mostly sunny; mild

>Highs: 40s/50

Sunday, Easter: Mix of sunshine and pop-up rain showers in the afternoon; seasonably warm

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 50s/60

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 60

Wednesday: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy with rain showers late; warm and windy

>Highs: 60s/70

