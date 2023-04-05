Marquette photographer offers free senior portraits for one lucky student

Sarah Zimmerman
Sarah Zimmerman
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For some, senior portraits are a rite of passage. They can mark the end of high school and the beginning of adulthood. For others, senior portraits are not possible because of cost.

Sarah Zimmerman is giving away a free senior portrait session. One lucky student will get photos taken in two locations with two outfits for free.

Zimmerman says portraits are an important part of a student’s senior year and everyone deserves to have one.

“I think senior portraits are a rite of passage,” said Zimmerman. “I believe it preserves nostalgia and gives memories. I want to give that back to these kids. They deserve it.”

To be eligible, the senior must be graduating in 2024. You can nominate a senior here.

All nominated seniors will be invited to a photo shoot where the seniors will pay whatever they can afford for five photos.

