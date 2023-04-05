Latest wintry mix could set back some UP spring activities

Ice left on some tree branches in Negaunee
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first day of spring has passed, but winter-like conditions have stuck around.

The latest wintry mix could impact your spring activities like trout fishing later this month. Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin said wintry precipitation like Tuesday and Wednesday can also impact wildlife like deer.

“Each day that goes by and we don’t lose the snow is another day that counts toward it being a severe winter for the deer. It could lead to a significant die-off of deer if they aren’t able to get some access to green grass,” Pepin said.

Pepin said snow will be easier for predators to travel on compared to deer, which could also affect the population. He said the colder air can also harm fishing opportunities with rivers.

“The opening weekend of Trout season, which is the last Saturday in April. So you’ll have either waters that are largely inaccessible, or if they are accessible, the water temperatures will still be really cold, and trout would probably be less active,” he said.

With the month of April here, fishing shacks can’t be left on lakes. Pepin said it is dangerous to leave shanties out on the ice with warmer weather on the way.

“If you haven’t done that and the shacks fell through, if a government agency has to recover those, they can charge you up to three times the cost of recovery and you can also be fined,” he said.

After this one last bout of winter, expect warmer more spring-like temperatures in the 60s with more chances of sun next Tuesday and Wednesday.

