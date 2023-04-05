Guindon Moving and Storage receives Achievers Club Award

Guindon Moving and Storage in Escanaba.
Guindon Moving and Storage in Escanaba.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Guindon Moving and Storage in Escanaba and Negaunee won several awards for their customer service, including the Achievers Club Award.

Guindon Moving has served its community for eight decades. For more than 40 years, it’s been owned by the Jensen family.

Guindon Moving can move families across the U.P. or across the world and they have more than 200 storage units.

“It feels good that we’re doing business the right way. We’ve been in business for so long. We’re proud of our reputation and we want to do it for decades to come,” said Scott Jensen, owner of Guindon Moving and Storage.

Jensen says some employees have been there for more than 40 years. He thanks every worker, saying this award wouldn’t be possible without them.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. House fire graphic.
UPDATE: Sault Ste. Marie woman intentionally set fire that killed her and her 3 children
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
During the pandemic, those with Medicaid were not required to renew their subscription yearly....
Medicaid, SNAP benefits must be renewed starting April 1
Early rendering of the disc golf course
UP Disc Golf Association to build Buck Buchanan Memorial Disc Golf Course
Visit Keweenaw says that the resort will benefit Houghton's tourism industry and revenue, such...
Keweenaw Waters Resort joins Visit Keweenaw as construction continues

Latest News

One student plays a round of Overwatch as he prepares for the first round of the Eastern...
MSHS finishes first regular season of newly established esport team
Sarah Zimmerman
Marquette photographer offers free senior portraits for one lucky student
Ice left on some tree branches in Negaunee
Latest wintry mix could set back some UP spring activities
Marquette County Roads
Taking a look at road budgets in Marquette County