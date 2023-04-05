Guindon Moving and Storage receives Achievers Club Award

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Guindon Moving and Storage in Escanaba and Negaunee won several awards for their customer service, including the Achievers Club Award.

Guindon Moving has served its community for eight decades. For more than 40 years, it’s been owned by the Jensen family.

Guindon Moving can move families across the U.P. or across the world and they have more than 200 storage units.

“It feels good that we’re doing business the right way. We’ve been in business for so long. We’re proud of our reputation and we want to do it for decades to come,” said Scott Jensen, owner of Guindon Moving and Storage.

Jensen says some employees have been there for more than 40 years. He thanks every worker, saying this award wouldn’t be possible without them.

