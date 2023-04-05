Festival of the Angry Bear returns to Ore Dock Brewing Company

Festival of the angry bear(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Festival of the Angry Bear is coming to Marquette next Saturday, April 15.

It will start at 3:00 p.m. outside of the Ore Dock Brewery on Spring Street in downtown Marquette.

The brewery said it is an epic block party with live music, food trucks and specially brewed beers. Festival Director Kris Wierenga said Angry Bear has grown enormously and staff try to incorporate something new every year.

“We’re bringing in more musical acts, doing a lot more with the beers we’re offering,” Wierenga said. “The biggest change this year is that we’re bringing in a token system to speed up the beer lines and make the experience that much better for everyone else.”

Discount cups and token packages are now available for purchase in the taproom.

Ahead of Angry Bear, the brewery will be holding the family-friendly ‘Baby Bear’ event with the UP Children’s Museum on Friday, April 14 at 5:30 p.m.

