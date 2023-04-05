Delta County businesses prepare for everyone’s Easter needs

Easter cookies and flowers.
Easter cookies and flowers.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County businesses are busy with customers preparing for Easter this Sunday.

At Elmer’s County Market in Escanaba, the staff is keeping shelves stocked with everything people need for their Easter meals.

“We’ve always got the staples. The Hillshire hams, Elmer’s hams, you can’t beat it. You want to have a great ham and we’re glad to help rock people’s dinner tables for Easter,” said Mike Dagenais, co-owner of Elmer’s County Market.

On Good Friday, Elmer’s will make customized five-inch Easter cookies with your name on it.

“I want to thank my bakery staff big time and my cake decorator for helping out with that,” said Dagenais.

In downtown Escanaba at Sayklly’s Confectionary and Gifts, customers are still buying their chocolate Easter eggs.

“That’s our mainstay from Sayklly’s. Sayklly’s has been around for 117 years, and this is what everybody’s come to look for, our Easter eggs,” said Jim Kirby, owner of Sayklly’s Confectionary and Gifts.

Kirby says the store stills about 20,000 Easter eggs every year. New this year, there’s an eight-pound semi-solid chocolate bunny.

“We can get a solid one made for you if you’d like. That’ll be about 22 pounds,” said Kirby.

Both Sayklly’s and Elmer’s are closed on Sunday so employees can spend the holiday with their families. On Saturday, Sayklly’s is open until 3 p.m. and Elmer’s closes at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. House fire graphic.
UPDATE: Sault Ste. Marie woman intentionally set fire that killed her and her 3 children
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
During the pandemic, those with Medicaid were not required to renew their subscription yearly....
Medicaid, SNAP benefits must be renewed starting April 1
Early rendering of the disc golf course
UP Disc Golf Association to build Buck Buchanan Memorial Disc Golf Course
Visit Keweenaw says that the resort will benefit Houghton's tourism industry and revenue, such...
Keweenaw Waters Resort joins Visit Keweenaw as construction continues

Latest News

One student plays a round of Overwatch as he prepares for the first round of the Eastern...
MSHS finishes first regular season of newly established esport team
Sarah Zimmerman
Marquette photographer offers free senior portraits for one lucky student
Ice left on some tree branches in Negaunee
Latest wintry mix could set back some UP spring activities
Marquette County Roads
Taking a look at road budgets in Marquette County
Guindon Moving and Storage in Escanaba.
Guindon Moving and Storage receives Achievers Club Award