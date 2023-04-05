Delta County businesses prepare for everyone’s Easter needs

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County businesses are busy with customers preparing for Easter this Sunday.

At Elmer’s County Market in Escanaba, the staff is keeping shelves stocked with everything people need for their Easter meals.

“We’ve always got the staples. The Hillshire hams, Elmer’s hams, you can’t beat it. You want to have a great ham and we’re glad to help rock people’s dinner tables for Easter,” said Mike Dagenais, co-owner of Elmer’s County Market.

On Good Friday, Elmer’s will make customized five-inch Easter cookies with your name on it.

“I want to thank my bakery staff big time and my cake decorator for helping out with that,” said Dagenais.

In downtown Escanaba at Sayklly’s Confectionary and Gifts, customers are still buying their chocolate Easter eggs.

“That’s our mainstay from Sayklly’s. Sayklly’s has been around for 117 years, and this is what everybody’s come to look for, our Easter eggs,” said Jim Kirby, owner of Sayklly’s Confectionary and Gifts.

Kirby says the store stills about 20,000 Easter eggs every year. New this year, there’s an eight-pound semi-solid chocolate bunny.

“We can get a solid one made for you if you’d like. That’ll be about 22 pounds,” said Kirby.

Both Sayklly’s and Elmer’s are closed on Sunday so employees can spend the holiday with their families. On Saturday, Sayklly’s is open until 3 p.m. and Elmer’s closes at 7 p.m.

