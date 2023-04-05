Delta County Board continues process of hiring new administrator

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Board continues to discuss the hiring process for a new administrator after it fired Emily DeSalvo in February.

At its meeting on Tuesday, the board approved the requirements for the next administrator and authorized the interim administrator to advertise the position.

Delta County Board Chairman David Moyle said there was some back and forth between the commissioners, but the requirements were settled upon.

“Either a bachelor’s or master’s degree, we will take from the public or private sectors, and between 3 and 5 years,” Moyle said. “The Board left its options open we’re going to cast a wide net and we want the most qualified, the best person for the county, and I think the 5 of us might have different ideas on how to do that, but we’re trying to move forward with that.”

The Delta County Board is now accepting applications for the administrator position. There is no timeline yet for when a new administrator will be hired.

