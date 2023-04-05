Cruisin’ Coffee Ishpeming has successful launch day

The shop has two drive thru windows for customers to order from.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Cruisin’ Coffee in Ishpeming held its opening day Wednesday morning.

The coffee shop on Third Street in downtown Ishpeming gives customers a chance to get their latte on the go through a drive-thru window.

It is the coffee chain’s second location with the other being in Marquette.

In addition to coffee, the shop has bakery items and breakfast burritos and sandwiches. One of the managers for the location says she is happy with the community support on their first day open.

“Even though the weather isn’t the greatest we have still stayed steady for a good opening day,” Cruisin’ Coffee Ishpeming Manager Renee Boker said. “Everyone’s loving it and is enjoying the new sandwiches we have from Velodrome here we are also doing blended drinks now so those have been tasty, and everyone has been loving them.”

The location is still looking for two part-time workers. If you are interested, you can visit the Cruisin’ Coffee location and fill out and application.

