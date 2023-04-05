Community Foundation for Delta County gives Easter food baskets to veterans in need

The Community Foundation for Delta County started with food for Thanksgiving.
By Caden Meines
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - 100 Delta County veterans lined up in their vehicles to receive food from the Community Foundation for Delta County (CDFC) on Tuesday.

Each veteran received a basket full of items for an easter dinner, complete with a turkey or ham, potatoes, a decorative easter egg and even dog biscuits for any furry friends.

CFDC Executive Director Cheryl Andzejewski said the organization started these food distribution events 11 years ago.

“We always did the Thanksgiving distribution, and we saw the need that there really wasn’t anything going on, around Easter time, so we tried to jump in on that as well,” Andzejewski said.

Andzejewski said helping those who have served the country is especially fulfilling.

“We have heard many stories where people have come through these lines and they say they wouldn’t have had a meal this big without the help from us,” Andzejewski said. “Today, I had somebody come through the line, and I said: ‘We really appreciate your help and what you did for us,” and he looked at me and he said: ‘You and our country is worth it.’”

Bob Vandamme, a board member of the Community Foundation and a veteran himself, was among the volunteers loading food into cars.

“It kind of warms your heart,” Vandamme said. “There was a day, not long ago, veterans in our community really weren’t appreciated, but I think that is changing a lot, with the veterans, law enforcement, everybody in that service industry, first responders, especially veterans I think are now very well respected and they deserve that respect.”

Andzejewski added the organization hopes to continue receiving donations so they can have more easter baskets next year.

You can donate to the Community Foundation for Delta County by clicking here.

