After morning wintry mix comes thunderstorms

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The round of wintry mixture is moving out, but roads remain slushy and icy! The area of low pressure is still southwest and will pass through the area by tomorrow. Winds will strengthen through tomorrow. Gusts will range from 35-45mph. Therefore the potential for power outages still exists. As that system moves through with a cold front scattered showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon! Behind this system, tomorrow we’re looking at colder air filtering in and lake-effect snow showers. Snow amounts will range from 1-2″. The pattern is hinting at spring warming for the Easter weekend into next week!

Today: Morning wintry mixture. Then, windy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Low to mid 40s west, upper 40s elsewhere

Thursday: Windy, colder with snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low to mid 30s east

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Saturday: Morning snow showers south with partly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

