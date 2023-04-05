Abortion ban repealed with Gov. Whitmer’s signing

“Today, we’re going to take action to make sure that our statutes and our laws reflect our values and our constitution,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said at the bill signing.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation repealing Michigan's 1931 law banning...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation repealing Michigan's 1931 law banning abortion without exceptions for rape or incest and criminalizing nurses and doctors for doing their jobs(AA | Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer was joined by Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, doctors, advocates of reproductive access, and lawmakers in Birmingham to repeal the 1931 abortion ban.

Gov. Whitmer signed the bipartisan legislation repealing Michigan’s 1931 law banning abortion without exceptions for rape or incest and criminalizing nurses and doctors for conducting the procedures.

The bill signing comes after Michiganders turned out in record numbers to get Proposal 3 on the November ballot and voted to enshrine reproductive freedom into the state constitution.

“In November, Michiganders sent a clear message: we deserve to make our own decisions about our own bodies,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Today, we are coming together to repeal the extreme 1931 law banning abortion without exceptions for rape or incest and criminalizing nurses and doctors for doing their jobs. Standing up for people’s fundamental freedoms is the right thing to do and it’s also just good economics. By getting this done, we will help attract talent and business investment too. I will continue to use every tool in my toolbox to support, protect, and affirm reproductive freedom for every Michigander, and I’ll work with anyone to make Michigan a welcoming beacon of opportunity where anyone can envision a future.”

With the signing, Michigan joins 10 other states who have moved to protect reproductive freedoms and access to safe, legal abortion in the wake of Dobbs v. Jackson.

At the signing, the governor and lieutenant governor were joined by bill sponsors and representatives from Planned Parenthood, NARAL, EMILY’s LIST, and the Committee to Protect.

Watch the full livestream below.

