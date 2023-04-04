UP Disc Golf Association to build Buck Buchanan Memorial Disc Golf Course

Early rendering of the disc golf course
Early rendering of the disc golf course(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new disc golf course is in the works in Marquette.

The U.P. Disc Golf Association (UPDGA) plans to build the Buck Buchanan Memorial Disc Golf Course. It will be on the other side of Dead River next to the Powder Mill Disc Golf Course. The new 18-hole championship-level course will have two tees and two permanent baskets per hole.

The UPDGA has big plans for the new course.

“It’ll also enable us to be more of a disc golf destination for the Midwest,” said Bud Depetro, UPDGA vice president. “We will be hosting tournaments, leagues, as well as instruction.”

The UPDGA is currently fundraising for the project. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation will match what the UPDGA raises by May 30 up to $36,000.

To donate to the project, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the pandemic, those with Medicaid were not required to renew their subscription yearly....
Medicaid, SNAP benefits must be renewed starting April 1
Ambulance Graphic
Gladstone woman struck by vehicle, dies from injuries
Tyrel Lee Matson
St. Ignace man arrested for child sexually abusive material
Dickinson County man convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct
Presque Isle Marina (WLUC File Photo/SkyTracker6)
Launch permits required in Marquette

Latest News

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Gov. Whitmer discusses first 100 days of second term
ORV riders enjoying Michigan forest roads
Michigan DNR updates state forest road maps
Visit Keweenaw says that the resort will benefit Houghton's tourism industry and revenue, such...
Keweenaw Waters Resort joins Visit Keweenaw as construction continues