UP Disc Golf Association to build Buck Buchanan Memorial Disc Golf Course

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new disc golf course is in the works in Marquette.

The U.P. Disc Golf Association (UPDGA) plans to build the Buck Buchanan Memorial Disc Golf Course. It will be on the other side of Dead River next to the Powder Mill Disc Golf Course. The new 18-hole championship-level course will have two tees and two permanent baskets per hole.

The UPDGA has big plans for the new course.

“It’ll also enable us to be more of a disc golf destination for the Midwest,” said Bud Depetro, UPDGA vice president. “We will be hosting tournaments, leagues, as well as instruction.”

The UPDGA is currently fundraising for the project. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation will match what the UPDGA raises by May 30 up to $36,000.

To donate to the project, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.