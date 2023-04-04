State Rep. Jenn Hill hears from the public about elder care, aging services

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Improving elder care and aging services in the U.P is in the works.

Inside the Peter White Public Library, State Representative Jenn Hill (D-109th District) heard from the public about health and wellness challenges faced by older Yoopers.

Hill said it’s important to have these discussions now.

“We’ve had some recent changes in state law and some new services that are coming on, increasing services, and unfortunately cutting back on services,” Hill said. “We want to hear what people have to say about how those are going for them.”

Hill said concerns she has heard include the quality of health care for the elderly and how to access care.

“Given our significant transportation issues with the rising cost of gas,” Hill said. “Also, to make sure that caregivers have time off. People who are caring for their loved ones deserve a little time off.”

Hill said she wants to increase technical assistance programs for seniors.

“With telehealth getting more and more prevalent where you don’t have to leave the home- we want people to know how to access that,” Hill said.

Maureen McFadden, city of Marquette senior services manager, also answered questions from the public. She said the number of people in attendance was impressive.

“People showed up,” McFadden said. “They care about senior services in our area. I don’t think seniors or older adults get to be heard from a lot.”

McFadden said discussion will lead to improved services in the city.

“We really try to focus on comprehensive education on what we can do and how people access the services,” McFadden said. “I also always encourage people to contact my office at the Marquette Senior Center so I can answer any questions they might have.”

Hill said she is working with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to improve guardianship legislation. According to Hill, Nessel will be attending the next elder town hall meeting in Marquette this summer.

