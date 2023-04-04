Spring storm will bring wintry mixture & ice concerns

A robust storm system out of Colorado will combine with an upper-level low and track through western Lake Superior. Initially, we will have snow this afternoon. This will transition to sleet and freezing this evening. It becomes widespread overnight through tomorrow morning. Ice accumulations will range from .10-.25″ for most areas with parts of the west and east ranging from .25″-.40″. This will lead to slippery/icy road surfaces and potential power outages. As this system and precip move in winds will strengthen. We expect gusts to be around 35-45mph with 50mph gusts in the Keweenaw. Tomorrow morning most of the wintry mix will be moving out and a transition to scattered rain showers occurs as warming air moves in. There’s the potential for a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon as the main cold front swings through. This system will track into Ontario by Thursday and colder air will move in with lake-effect snow showers.

Today: Cloudy with afternoon snow and evening freezing rain/sleet

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Tonight: Windy with widespread freezing rain and sleet

>Lows: Low 30s

Wednesday: Windy with morning patchy freezing rain. Then, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Thursday: Breezy, cooler with lake effect snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Low 30s north, upper 30s south

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a mix

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers during the afternoon

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance for morning showers

>Highs: Mainly low 50s

