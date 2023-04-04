Michigan Veterans Trust Fund has helped over 37,423 veterans across the UP

(WLUC) - The Veterans Affairs Agency wants to remind Upper Michigan veterans to ask for help when they need it.

One way to do that is to apply for assistance through the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund (MVTF). MVTF Director Lindell Holm said these funds benefit veterans who face everyday obstacles.

“Items such as rent or mortgage or rent assistance utilities, veterans in danger of getting their electricity shut off or their heat shut off,” said Holm. “We do emergency home repairs, with things like a furnace.”

Holm said to qualify, veterans must have 180 days of war or peacetime service.

A veteran of the U.S. Marines himself, Holm stated that this trust fund is important because it provides a helping hand to those who have already sacrificed themselves for others.

“For those that have you know put themselves in harm’s way to serve our country and protect the liberties that we enjoy here,” said Holm. “Michigan wants to be able to be there and help them in those times of need.”

Since the fund’s creation in 1947, Lindell said it has benefitted 37,432 veterans across the U.P.

NMU’s Student Veteran Services Coordinator Michael Rutledge said this fund is especially important in rural areas like the U.P.

“In rural areas in general, the per capita income would be lower than the urban areas in many regards,” said Rutledge. “Sometimes emergencies up here can be much more severe than someone in a much more populated area.”

Spouses and dependents of veterans under the age of 19 are also eligible to apply.

