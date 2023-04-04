Michigan DNR updates state forest road maps

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Resources (DNR) updated its state forest road maps on Saturday.

The new maps reflect changing road conditions, data cleanup and input received from residents. The maps show which state forest roads are open or closed to off-road and conventional vehicle use.

According to the DNR, it’s important to stay on these roads to prevent erosion and damage to wildlife habitats.

“People are going to be excited about getting back out onto the dirt roads, onto the forest roads,” said John Pepin, Michigan DNR deputy public information officer. “It’s important to let people know where they can ride. These maps are a great resource and will help people get a superb idea of where they can go and can’t go.”

The new maps are available in an interactive web format and as printable PDF’s here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.