Michigan DNR updates state forest road maps

ORV riders enjoying Michigan forest roads
ORV riders enjoying Michigan forest roads(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Resources (DNR) updated its state forest road maps on Saturday.

The new maps reflect changing road conditions, data cleanup and input received from residents. The maps show which state forest roads are open or closed to off-road and conventional vehicle use.

According to the DNR, it’s important to stay on these roads to prevent erosion and damage to wildlife habitats.

“People are going to be excited about getting back out onto the dirt roads, onto the forest roads,” said John Pepin, Michigan DNR deputy public information officer. “It’s important to let people know where they can ride. These maps are a great resource and will help people get a superb idea of where they can go and can’t go.”

The new maps are available in an interactive web format and as printable PDF’s here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the pandemic, those with Medicaid were not required to renew their subscription yearly....
Medicaid, SNAP benefits must be renewed starting April 1
Ambulance Graphic
Gladstone woman struck by vehicle, dies from injuries
Tyrel Lee Matson
St. Ignace man arrested for child sexually abusive material
Dickinson County man convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct
Presque Isle Marina (WLUC File Photo/SkyTracker6)
Launch permits required in Marquette

Latest News

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Gov. Whitmer discusses first 100 days of second term
Early rendering of the disc golf course
UP Disc Golf Association to build Buck Buchanan Memorial Disc Golf Course
Visit Keweenaw says that the resort will benefit Houghton's tourism industry and revenue, such...
Keweenaw Waters Resort joins Visit Keweenaw as construction continues