Marquette Regional History Center presents “Getting to Its Source: Researching Misconceptions in Modern UP Lore”

Museum staff said the goal is to teach Yoopers about misinformation and disinformation and how to find correct info from credible sources.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday night, the U.P. Regional History Center wants to help you sort out fact from fiction.

From six to nine in the evening, the museum will present “Getting to Its Source: Researching Misconceptions in Modern U.P. Lore.” Museum staff said the goal is to teach Yoopers about misinformation and disinformation and how to find correct info from credible sources.

The presenter, Hunter Liang, is an assistant research librarian. He especially wants to highlight the dangers of relying on information found through social media.

“It’s really important for people to look at it and then if it’s believable go backward a little bit and check the sources that the person is trying to reference,” said Liang. “A lot of times when your read stuff on the internet they might not even tell you where they’re getting their information and you really can’t believe that. You got to make sure that there is some kind of evidence.”

The history center recommends a $5 donation from attendants. All ages are welcome.

