Marquette Maritime Museum opens for season May 16

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The final Maritime History on Tap talk is tonight at 7 p.m. at the Ore Dock Brewing Company, and it might get spooky.

The subject is Paranormal Lighthouse tours. Two tour guides will talk about the strange and paranormal experiences they’ve had while on tours.

“They’re going to be talking about some of the paranormal lighthouse tours that they’ve taken over the last couple of years,” said Hilary Billman, Marquette Maritime Museum director. “They’ve done just general tours and also some investigations, and they’ve got all kinds of equipment that you see on those ghost shows on tv. So, they’ve got stories and videos and it’s going to be really interesting, maybe a little bit scary. We’ll see.”

The Marquette Maritime Museum will open for the season on May 16. They will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be 3 lighthouse tours a day, and they fill up fast so be sure to call ahead if you’re hoping to take a tour.

