Lake Superior State University president resigns, seeks new opportunities

Lake Superior State University sign and anchor symbol.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Board of Trustees of Lake Superior State University has accepted the resignation of Dr. Rodney S. Hanley as president of the institution.

Hanley had been in the role since July 2018. LSSU Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Lynn G. Gillette has been appointed interim president effective immediately.

According to a press release from the university, the board will begin a national search for the next president of LSSU imminently.

“We wish Dr. Hanley and his family all the best in their future endeavors,” said Tim Lukenda, chair of the LSSU Board of Trustees. “It is time to look forward and maintain our focus on this great institution and all of the wonderful things it has to offer our students of today and in the future.”

Gillette has been provost at Lake State since 2018. He was provost at Nicholls State University from 2015 to 2018; provost, executive vice president, and president at Sierra Nevada College from 2008 to 2014; and an administrative leader at many other higher education institutions. Gillette earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Richmond and a doctorate in economics from Texas A&M University and is a graduate of Harvard University’s Management Development Program.

