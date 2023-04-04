Keweenaw Waters Resort joins Visit Keweenaw as construction continues

By Colin Jackson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Located just minutes away from Houghton’s downtown is Keweenaw Waters Resort.

The resort began development last summer.

This week, it partnered with Visit Keweenaw, as both organizations share a common goal.

Visit Keweenaw Executive Director Brad Barnett says the resort will benefit Houghton’s tourism industry and revenue in several ways.

“The developers took a piece of property, and they developed it, they built a structure and that’s going to increase the taxable value of those parcels, right?”, said Barnett. “It’s going to generate additional tax dollars for the city of Houghton and for public services, so it’s great to see that improve the budgetary capacity of our local units of government.”

Resort Owner Derek Bradway says even before partnering with Visit Keweenaw, the organization helped the resort determine how it could best serve the Copper Country.

“They were actually very helpful for us to figure out our market analysis, to help us determine what it was for the best use to serve this area,” said Bradway. “And we couldn’t join them fast enough once we got at least a few of the constructions done.”

When finished, the resort will feature 24 cabins and 79 RV campsites.

Five cabins are currently available for occupancy, with a sixth nearing completion.

Each cabin is built using wood milled by Bradway and his team.

“Each of the cabins will house anywhere from, say, two people on a smaller unit, and up to 14 in the larger units,” added Bradway. “So it’s quite accommodating, depending on the size of the gathering of the groups.”

Bradway also notes that reception to the resort has been very positive.

The resort plans to build up to ten more cabins and develop the shoreline this summer.

The campsites are planned to be completed the following summer in 2024, which will feature a welcome center, beach, boat launch and dock.

For more information on the resort, check out its website by clicking here.

