From the Ground Farmers Market Collective opens up vendor registration for upcoming season

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The ‘From the Ground Farmers Market Collective’ has opened registration to vendors up for its upcoming farmers market season.

The collective is a grassroots organization that organizes farmers markets and offers food programs such as food stamps.

It holds markets in Houghton, Calumet and a tori market in Hancock starting in June.

“It is led by farmers and community members,” said From the Ground Farmers Market Collective Board Chair Jake Tenharmsel. “We also support different training programs.”

The collective is also asking vendors who accept its food programs to attend a required training program this year. It has been offered in the past but was not a requirement.

Other vendors do not have to go the training, but it is still highly recommended.

“We want to make sure our vendors understand basically the rules of our market, and also understand the rules of our food programs that we offer,” continued Tenharmsel. “So, we don’t want members or vendors to accept a food program that they are not qualified to accept.”

The training will be held on May 20 and 25. A location is still being determined.

Registration for the market is open until April 30. To sign up as a vendor, visit the collective’s website by clicking here.

