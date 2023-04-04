From the Ground Farmers Market Collective opens up vendor registration for upcoming season

The collective is also requiring vendors who are participating in their food programs to attend...
The collective is also requiring vendors who are participating in their food programs to attend training to go over rules of the market and the programs for the upcoming season.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The ‘From the Ground Farmers Market Collective’ has opened registration to vendors up for its upcoming farmers market season.

The collective is a grassroots organization that organizes farmers markets and offers food programs such as food stamps.

It holds markets in Houghton, Calumet and a tori market in Hancock starting in June.

“It is led by farmers and community members,” said From the Ground Farmers Market Collective Board Chair Jake Tenharmsel. “We also support different training programs.”

The collective is also asking vendors who accept its food programs to attend a required training program this year. It has been offered in the past but was not a requirement.

Other vendors do not have to go the training, but it is still highly recommended.

“We want to make sure our vendors understand basically the rules of our market, and also understand the rules of our food programs that we offer,” continued Tenharmsel. “So, we don’t want members or vendors to accept a food program that they are not qualified to accept.”

The training will be held on May 20 and 25. A location is still being determined.

Registration for the market is open until April 30. To sign up as a vendor, visit the collective’s website by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the pandemic, those with Medicaid were not required to renew their subscription yearly....
Medicaid, SNAP benefits must be renewed starting April 1
Ambulance Graphic
Gladstone woman struck by vehicle, dies from injuries
Tyrel Lee Matson
St. Ignace man arrested for child sexually abusive material
Dickinson County man convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct
Presque Isle Marina (WLUC File Photo/SkyTracker6)
Launch permits required in Marquette

Latest News

NWS alerts in effect as a midweek storm rolls in with accumulating snow and ice, powerful winds.
Crippling storm brings rounds of snow and ice, t'storms, gusty winds through Wednesday
The subject of the last History on Tap of the season is Paranormal Lighthouse tours. The tour...
Marquette Maritime Museum opens for season May 16
The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Marquette Branch has opened the application...
AAUW opens Annual Scholarship application window
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan