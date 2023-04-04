Gov. Whitmer launches new marketing approach, names Michigan ‘Home of Opportunity for All’

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) ― On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation are working to market the state as an ideal destination for businesses, visitors, and professionals.

In March, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) launched its reimagined Pure Opportunity business marketing campaign, as well as the evolution of the iconic Pure Michigan campaign meant to inspire and invigorate visitors through fresh travel perspectives and new voices. MEDC is also developing the nation’s largest talent attraction campaign, set to launch later this year.

Together, Governor Whitmer said these efforts will address head-on changes in business operations, migration patterns and travel behaviors that were fundamentally altered, and accelerated, by the global pandemic. She said it will offer a Michigan-first approach to attracting businesses, visitors and talent to create long-term economic opportunity across the state.

“Michigan is a place that will drive the world forward through grit, our world-class workforce, and stunning natural resources,” said Governor Whitmer. “We will work together to show the world what makes Michigan the best place (to) invest, innovate, live, and explore. We will continue competing with anyone to bring manufacturing jobs and supply chains home and become known as a state with a strong business climate and unparalleled economic opportunity for workers. Over the last 100 days, we have made record progress to make Michigan the state where you can afford to live, be who you are, and have access to health care. We invite everyone to be a part of what we’re building in Pure Michigan. Let’s keep getting it done.”

The new effort will combine the ‘Pure Opportunity’ campaign and the Pure Michigan campaign to invite travelers to “Keep it Fresh.” The ‘Keep It Fresh’ campaign marks Pure Michigan’s return to national TV during the summer timeframe, with spots and custom executions running across Discovery, Food Network, HGTV and Magnolia Network. Regional efforts will target the state of Michigan, as well as Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Fort Wayne, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Louisville, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, South Bend, St. Louis and Toledo.

The campaign will also run across digital, connected and linear TV, print, social media, radio and streaming audio services with the digital portion of the campaign having launched in late February, national TV in March, and wrapping at the end of July. It will also feature commercials with regional travel partners.

Meanwhile, the “Pure Opportunity” attraction campaign include images from Michigan companies including Pfizer, Orbion Space Technology, Calumet Electronics, FANUC and FLO, while images for the in-state efforts include Short’s Brewing Company, Daddy Dough Cookies and Detroit Denim.

“Michigan is home to an impressive and diverse array of small businesses. In order for these businesses to thrive, it’s imperative that we find solutions that will increase our labor force participation,” said Small Business Association of Michigan President & CEO Brian Calley. “This Pure Opportunity campaign highlights what makes Michigan a great place to live, work and play.”

Building on the launch of the ‘Pure Opportunity’ campaign and ‘Fresh Take’ Pure Michigan campaign, the MEDC is working to build a national talent attraction campaign into its portfolio of efforts to market the state, expected to launch nationally later this year.

