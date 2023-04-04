Gov. Whitmer discusses first 100 days of second term

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - April 10 will mark the 100th day of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s second term in office.

Whitmer said in that time, she has gotten a lot of work done for Michiganders.

“We’ve passed a long-overdue tax break for working people and retirees, to landing a massive investment by Ford in Marshall, Michigan,” Whitmer said. “As well as expanding our civil rights act to encompass the LGBTQ community and expanding worker’s rights.”

Whitmer adds that part of that work has included creating hundreds of jobs for Upper Michigan residents. She says she accomplished this through the $1 billion investment in Escanaba’s Billerud Paper Mill.

“The Upper Peninsula has a special place in my heart, it’s an important part of the economy and these are really crucial jobs as we think about the future and our goal to grow the population,” Whitmer said.

Meanwhile, Senator Ed McBroom (R) said he was glad to support Billerud however, he said the investment could have come much earlier.

“We had it ready to go in December and the reasons why she said no to it then she ended up voting yes for this year. Now she gets to take all the credit and help bolster her side of the aisle instead of working with us bipartisan last year,” McBroom said.

Looking forward, Whitmer said she is working on common sense gun violence prevention laws. McBroom, however, says he would like to see a different approach to gun reform.

“We’ve put forward numerous reforms especially I’ve pushed hard on parental responsibility,” McBroom said. “But they’ve been really unwilling to talk to us about trying to craft more nuance of court cases as well.”

In addition, McBroom hopes to work with the governor on education.

“Rolling back some of the more pointless decisions that take away local control and try to direct from the state,” McBroom said. “Whether it’s too much-standardized testing, too many curriculum requirements, or other mandates that aren’t helping our schools.”

Moving forward, Whitmer anticipates working closely with U.P. residents to accomplish more goals.

