Getz’s Clothiers fundraising for UPAWS

By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Getz’s Clothiers invites you into its store on Wednesday, April 5 to fundraise for UPAWS.

For the whole day, Getz’s is offering 20% off storewide with 5% of total proceeds going to the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter.

Plus, the store is collecting food and other donations for UPAWS.

There are plenty of new, trendy items in-store for spring that you can pick up on Wednesday!

Getz’s Clothiers is located at 218 S. Front St. in Marquette.

Visit upaws.org for its full wish list.

