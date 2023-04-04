Getz’s Clothiers fundraising for UPAWS

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Getz’s Clothiers invites you into its store on Wednesday, April 5 to fundraise for UPAWS.

For the whole day, Getz’s is offering 20% off storewide with 5% of total proceeds going to the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter.

Plus, the store is collecting food and other donations for UPAWS.

There are plenty of new, trendy items in-store for spring that you can pick up on Wednesday!

Check out spring styles you can get on sale at Getz's during its UPAWS fundraiser on April 5.

Getz’s Clothiers is located at 218 S. Front St. in Marquette.

Visit upaws.org for its full wish list.

