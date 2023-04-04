Getz’s Clothiers fundraising for UPAWS
Save 20% on your entire purchase on April 5with 5% of proceeds going to UPAWS
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Getz’s Clothiers invites you into its store on Wednesday, April 5 to fundraise for UPAWS.
For the whole day, Getz’s is offering 20% off storewide with 5% of total proceeds going to the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter.
Plus, the store is collecting food and other donations for UPAWS.
There are plenty of new, trendy items in-store for spring that you can pick up on Wednesday!
Getz’s Clothiers is located at 218 S. Front St. in Marquette.
Visit upaws.org for its full wish list.
