Former Houghton County administrator Ben Larson to fill position following unanimous board vote

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - During a special meeting of the Houghton County Board of Commissioners on Monday, the board voted that former county administrator Ben Larson will return to the role.

Larson served as administrator from August 2020 to October 2021 before leaving to take up another position.

He was one of two candidates at the meeting with Chassell Volunteer Fire Chief Curtis Judson also being considered for the role.

The board deliberated opening up the position publicly but ultimately decided to select between the two candidates. A vote was called for Larson, with all members voting in favor.

“I had left my position and was looking for something else, and then I was very surprised to hear that Liz told me that she wanted to step away and go into retirement,” said Larson. “I’ve got many other irons in the fire right now, but this is certainly another good iron to have back in the fire.”

This comes as a result of current Administrator Elizabeth Bjorn announcing her retirement.

Bjorn has been a part of the county staff for a decade as an accountant, a controller and as admin after Larson left.

Most recently, she was instrumental in the purchase of the Sharon Avenue property for the county and the sale of the Houghton County Arena to Hancock.

“Over my ten years with the county, I’ve had many successes and I’ve had a lot of challenges,” said Bjorn. “I went ahead and spearheaded a lot of the footwork and the background work and the sale and the transfer and the conditions of those properties.”

Having worked with Larson in the past, Bjorn says she’s confident that his transition to her role should be seamless.

“I think that the board appointing Ben Larson as the new county administrator will be the most seamless transition,” added Bjorn. “April 30 will come soon, and too soon, but it will be a good transition with Ben.”

Bjorn’s last day will be April 30. Larson’s take-over date has yet to be determined.

