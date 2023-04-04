Crippling storm brings rounds of snow and ice, t-storms, gusty winds through Wednesday

View NWS alerts HERE.

The jet stream crests north of Upper Michigan Tuesday night, leading to a warmer airmass over the region but also serving as a pathway to a powerful spring storm to impact the U.P. through midweek. Precipitation starts as wet snow/sleet, then transitions to sleet and freezing rain later Tuesday night. As warm air continues to surge into Upper Michigan Wednesday, the mix transitions to rain and thunderstorms -- especially along south and along the Lake Michigan shore. The system will also produce strong winds gusting over 40 mph. Travel impacts include icy slippery roads, possible power outages, and lakeshore flooding. Ice accumulation can range around a quarter-inch especially in high terrain. The messy wintry mix dwindles later Wednesday evening, before cold air and lake effect snow production takes over the U.P. into early Thursday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with few to scattered light snow showers; blustery overnight

>Lows: 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with wet snow/sleet/freezing rain early, then rain and thunderstorms later in the daytime; seasonably warm but windy

>Highs: 40s/50

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 30

Friday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds and snow showers late

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early, then becoming mostly sunny; mild

>Highs: 40s

Sunday, Easter: Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with rain showers in the evening; seasonably warm

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm

>Highs: 50

