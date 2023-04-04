Crippling storm brings rounds of snow and ice, t-storms, gusty winds through Wednesday

NWS alerts in effect as a midweek storm rolls in with accumulating snow and ice, powerful winds.
NWS alerts in effect as a midweek storm rolls in with accumulating snow and ice, powerful winds.
NWS alerts in effect as a midweek storm rolls in with accumulating snow and ice, powerful winds.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

View NWS alerts HERE.

The jet stream crests north of Upper Michigan Tuesday night, leading to a warmer airmass over the region but also serving as a pathway to a powerful spring storm to impact the U.P. through midweek. Precipitation starts as wet snow/sleet, then transitions to sleet and freezing rain later Tuesday night. As warm air continues to surge into Upper Michigan Wednesday, the mix transitions to rain and thunderstorms -- especially along south and along the Lake Michigan shore. The system will also produce strong winds gusting over 40 mph. Travel impacts include icy slippery roads, possible power outages, and lakeshore flooding. Ice accumulation can range around a quarter-inch especially in high terrain. The messy wintry mix dwindles later Wednesday evening, before cold air and lake effect snow production takes over the U.P. into early Thursday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with few to scattered light snow showers; blustery overnight

>Lows: 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with wet snow/sleet/freezing rain early, then rain and thunderstorms later in the daytime; seasonably warm but windy

>Highs: 40s/50

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 30

Friday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds and snow showers late

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early, then becoming mostly sunny; mild

>Highs: 40s

Sunday, Easter: Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with rain showers in the evening; seasonably warm

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm

>Highs: 50

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the pandemic, those with Medicaid were not required to renew their subscription yearly....
Medicaid, SNAP benefits must be renewed starting April 1
Ambulance Graphic
Gladstone woman struck by vehicle, dies from injuries
Tyrel Lee Matson
St. Ignace man arrested for child sexually abusive material
Dickinson County man convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct
storm
A quiet day then strong spring storm system

Latest News

storm
Spring storm will bring wintry mixture & ice concerns
storm
Spring storm is on the way
Showery pop-ups before snow, ice and wind pick up later Tuesday
A spring storm spreads rounds of snow and ice, rain and thunderstorms to impact the U.P....
Showery pop-ups before snow, ice and wind pick up later Tuesday