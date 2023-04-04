Civil War veteran gravestones to be cleaned in Ishpeming

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Students, veterans, and Marquette County community members are cleaning veteran tombstones before Memorial Day this year.

NMU Student Veterans of America is teaming up with U.P. Together With Veterans Suicide Prevention Initiative to clean veteran gravestones at the Ishpeming Cemetery. The event will be Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Volunteers will start with Civil War veteran tombstones before cleaning more recent ones. There will also be a cemetery tour from the City of Ishpeming at the end of the event.

Organizers say some of the gravestones haven’t been cleaned in years.

“Some of these graves, the families have long ago died off and nobody’s tended to the stones in years,” said Michael Rutledge, NMU Student Veteran Services coordinator. “They have a lot of mold and mildew on them and it’s important to get them looking good for Memorial Day.”

To sign up, click here or contact Michael Rutledge at (906) 227-1402 or mrutledg@nmu.edu. Folks do not need to pre-register to attend the event.

