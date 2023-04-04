AAUW opens Annual Scholarship application window

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Association of University Women Marquette Branch (AAUW) has opened the application window for their Annual Scholarship.

The AAUW says they seek to empower women and girls through education. The chosen student or students will qualify for a minimum of $1,500 per semester in tuition support. The scholarship will be allowed for a maximum of two sequential semesters.

Scholarship committee member says this is for self-identified women who are enrolled at NMU are welcome to apply.

“It’s a financial need-based scholarship,” said Andrea Ingmire, AAUW Scholarship Committee member. “We’re really targeting folks who are parents or are caregivers for family members, have veteran status, first generation students, anything that makes them nontraditional.”

The application period goes from April 3 to June 1. Late submissions will not be accepted.

Proceeds from the AAUW book sale will be put towards this scholarship.

