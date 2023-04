36 MTU athletes take home GLIAC academic honors

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) has announced its All-Academic and All-Academic Excellence Teams for all 2022-23 Winter Sports, and 36 Michigan Tech student-athletes earned recognition.

Criteria for the awards state that the student-athlete must be an active member on the roster at the end of the season, not a freshman or a first-year transfer student.

According to a press release, GLIAC All-Academic teams are comprised of those student-athletes that meet the criteria and carry a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0-3.49. GLIAC Academic Excellence teams are comprised of student-athletes that have a cumulative GPA of 3.50-4.0. Grades are based on marks from the 2022 fall semester.

A total of 679 student-athletes achieved all-academic recognition in the conference, including 255 on the All-Academic team and 424 on the All-Excellence list.

Below are MTU’s 2022-23 Winter All-Academic and All-Academic Excellence Teams:

Men’s Basketball All-Academic (3)

Dawson Nordgaard, Michigan Tech, R-Fr., Mechanical Engineering, 3.23, De Pere, Wis./West De Pere

Brad Simonsen, Michigan Tech, So., Finance, 3.15, Houghton, Mich./Houghton

Jason Waterman, Michigan Tech, So., Forestry, 3.10, Negaunee, Mich./Negaunee

Men’s Basketball Academic Excellence (5)

Nate Abel, Michigan Tech, R-Fr., Finance, 3.67, Beaver Dam, Wis./Beaver Dam

Eric Carl, Michigan Tech, Sr., Engineering Management, 3.90, Kaukauna, Wis./Kaukauna

Logan Geissler, Michigan Tech, So., Exercise Science, 3.90, Green Bay, Wis./Bay Port

Adam Hobson, Michigan Tech, So., Statistics, 3.80, Stoughton, Wis./Stoughton

Tyler Robarge, Michigan Tech, Jr., Mechanical Engineering, 3.79, Chippewa Falls, Wis./Chippewa Falls

Women’s Basketball All-Academic (1)

Tessa Leece, Michigan Tech, So., Human Biology, 3.13, Ishpeming, Mich./Westwood

Women’s Basketball Academic Excellence (9)

Sara Dax, Michigan Tech, Jr., Finance, 3.59, Kewaunee, Wis./Kewaunee

Mady Draak, Michigan Tech, So., Biomedical Engineering, 3.76, Green Bay, Wis./Bay Port

Isabella Lenz, Michigan Tech, So., Scientific and Technical Communication, 4.00, Prescott, Wis./Prescott

Ellie Mackay, Michigan Tech, Sr., Master of Business Administration, 3.60, Novi, Mich./Novi

Katelyn Meister, Michigan Tech, Jr., Human Biology, 3.89, Wisconsin Dells, Wis./Wisconsin Dells

Alex Rondorf, Michigan Tech, Sr., Human Biology, 3.50, West Bend, Wis./West Bend

Lydia Schaible, Michigan Tech, So., Biomedical Engineering, 3.74, Green Bay, Wis/Ashwaubenon

Maryellen Trewhella, Michigan Tech, So., Biomedical Engineering, 3.97, Houghton, Mich./Houghton

Sloane Zenner, Michigan Tech, Sr., Engineering Management, 3.85, Houghton, Mich./Houghton

Men’s Nordic Skiing All-Academic (4)

Parker Courte-Rathwell, Michigan Tech, Sr., Mechanical Engineering, 3.44, Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, Canada/Université Laval

Yanik Pauchard, Michigan Tech, So., Marketing, 3.09, Madulain, Switzerland

Henry Snider, Michigan Tech, Jr., Mechanical Engineering, 3.31, Saint Paul, Minn./Mounds Park Academy

Sam Stertz, Michigan Tech, So., Environmental Engineering, 3.09, Grand Rapids, Minn./ Sirdal Upper Secondary School

Men’s Nordic Skiing Academic Excellence (8)

Wes Campbell, Michigan Tech, So., Computer Engineering, 4.0, Park City, Utah/Park City

Felix Cottet-Puinel, Michigan Tech, Gr., Kinesiology, 3.94, Morzine, France/ Université Grenoble Alpes

Colin Freed, Michigan Tech, Jr., Mechanical Engineering, 3.9, Plymouth, Minn.

Jasper Johnston, Michigan Tech, Sr., Forestry, 3.63, Ely, Minn.

Cedric Keller, Michigan Tech, Sr., Management Information Systems, 3.9, Gonten, Switzerland/Davos Sports School

Skylar Patten, Michigan Tech, Sr., Materials Science and Engineering, 3.87, Park City, Utah/Park City

Tryg Solberg, Michigan Tech, Sr., Forestry, 3.86, White Bear Lake, Minn.

Adam Witkowski, Michigan Tech, Sr., Finance, 3.93, Victor, N.Y./Stratton Mountain School

Women’s Nordic Skiing Academic Excellence (6)

Ingrid Halverson, Michigan Tech, So., Robotics Engineering, 3.93, Wayzata, Minn.

Olivia Laven, Michigan Tech, Sr., Engineering Management, 4.0, Stockholm, Sweden/Enskilda Gymnasiet

Alice McKnight, Michigan Tech, So., Environmental Engineering, 3.61, Bend, Ore.

Anabel Needham, Michigan Tech, Sr., Environmental Engineering, 3.96, Houghton, Mich./Houghton

Henriette Semb, Michigan Tech, Sr., Engineering Management, 3.96, Asker, Norway/videregående skole

Marie Wangen, Michigan Tech, Sr., Engineering Management, 4.0, Magnor, Norway

