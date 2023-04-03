St. Ignace man arrested for child sexually abusive material

SAINT IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has announced the arrest of Tyrel Lee Matson, 18 of Saint Ignace, for child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, child sexually abusive material-possession, and using a computer to commit a crime.

Matson was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home. The investigation was initiated when it was learned that Matson was viewing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet.

Following the search of his residence, Matson was charged with one count of child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, four counts of child sexually abusive material-possession, and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Matson was arraigned in the 92nd District Court on Friday, March 31 and was released on a personal recognizance (PR) bond.

If convicted, Matson faces up to 10 years in prison for the child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, four years for child sexually abusive material, and 10 years for using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

