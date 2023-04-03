St. Ignace man arrested for child sexually abusive material

Tyrel Lee Matson
Tyrel Lee Matson(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has announced the arrest of Tyrel Lee Matson, 18 of Saint Ignace, for child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, child sexually abusive material-possession, and using a computer to commit a crime.

Matson was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home. The investigation was initiated when it was learned that Matson was viewing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet.

Following the search of his residence, Matson was charged with one count of child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, four counts of child sexually abusive material-possession, and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Matson was arraigned in the 92nd District Court on Friday, March 31 and was released on a personal recognizance (PR) bond.

If convicted, Matson faces up to 10 years in prison for the child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, four years for child sexually abusive material, and 10 years for using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the pandemic, those with Medicaid were not required to renew their subscription yearly....
Medicaid, SNAP benefits must be renewed starting April 1
A semi-truck blocking US-41.
Semi-truck involved crash on US-41
Rudy Patrick Massi
Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating missing man
snow
Light snow returns tomorrow with another active pattern
Greenpharm has a wide variety of cannabis-based items.
Greenpharm hosts grand opening event

Latest News

Gas price averages spike 14 cents in the last week
Ice accumulation expected through Wednesday.
Light precipitation tonight, freezing rain accumulations possible late Tuesday-early Wednesday
TV6 Forecast for 04/02/23
Light precipitation tonight, freezing rain accumulations possible late Tuesday-early Wednesday
Members were able to taste and vote on their favorite cocktails.
Landmark Inn hosts cocktail competition