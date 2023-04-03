A quiet day then strong spring storm system

A strong spring storm will impact the area between Tuesday afternoon through Thursday. The setup has an area of low pressure in the jetstream combined with an area of low pressure at the surface passing across the area into Ontario. Precipitation starts as wet snow/sleet Tuesday afternoon. Then, it transitions to freezing rain Tuesday night. This transitions to rain showers on Wednesday. As this system brings a wide range of precipitation winds will be strong with gusts in excess of 40 mph. Impacts include icy slippery roads, possible power outages, and lakeshore flooding. Ice accumulation will be around .10″ across most of the U.P. with .30″ in the west. Stay tuned for changes!

Today: Morning sunshine. Then, cloudy with spotty snow showers in the northwest

>Highs: Upper 30s north, low to mid 40s south

Tuesday: Cloudy with afternoon snow and mixture

>Highs: Low 30s

Wednesday: Windy with freezing rain then becoming rain showers during the day

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Thursday: Cloudy, light snow showers and breezy

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Mid 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon light rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

