Michigan State Police collects items for domestic, sexual assault survivors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This month, Michigan State Police (MSP) posts across the U.P. will be accepting gently used purses and wallets filled with toiletries.

The Purses with a Purpose campaign give necessities to domestic and sexual assault survivors. The campaign is part of ongoing efforts across the U.P. to recognize sexual assault awareness month.

MSP Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio says this is one example of how its role goes beyond just law enforcement.

“We are out there, we are enforcing laws both criminal and traffic laws, but we are also out there helping our neighbors,” Giannunzio said. “If you are sitting around the dinner table and you have an extra something to donate whether it is a small toiletry item, a purse, wallet something like that donate that item and help your neighbor.”

Giannunzio says these items are often critical necessities for victims of domestic and sexual assault.

“A lot of times in these situations the male or female subject, one of the spouses is removed or they have to leave the situation and they are out on their own,” Giannunzio said. “A lot of times they don’t have access to these key vital items that will keep them safe and healthy.”

The MSP posts in Marquette and Alger counties will give all received donations to the Women’s Center in Marquette.

“We are looking at MarqTran bus passes and sunglasses, travel size sunscreen, hand wipes, things like that,” Women’s Center Development Director Andrea Numikoski said.

Giannunzio says every item counts.

“You look across the county and across society and there are so many victims that suffer from these cases, sexual assault and domestic abuse, and if we can all just help each other a little bit more it makes the world a better place,” Giannunzio said.

Donations will continue to be accepted through April at your local Michigan State Police post or at the Women’s Center at 1310 S Front St. in Marquette.

