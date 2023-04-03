Launch permits required in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Before you head out on the water for boating and fishing, you’ll need a launch permit.

Starting Monday, all boaters need a launch permit to launch a boat at either Cinder Pond or Presque Isle marinas. Seasonal launch permits are available for $70. Folks can also get a daily permit.

“There’s also daily launch stickers available if you’re not looking to purchase an entire season [pass],” said Michael Anderson, City of Marquette Parks and Recreation coordinator. “If you’re just looking to launch maybe once or twice, you can purchase those for $7. They’re a good thing. The boaters can get out on the lake and enjoy the fishing and warmer weather that’s hopefully coming soon enough.”

You can get your launch permit at the Lakeview Arena Parks and Recreation Office or the City of Marquette’s Treasurer’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.