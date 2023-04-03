Landmark Inn to host ‘Seat at the Table’ sensory-friendly dinner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - April is Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month.

In honor of the month, the Landmark Inn teamed up with Firefly Family Link of Marquette to host Seat at the Table. It’s a sensory-friendly dinner with modified menus, adjusted stimuli, and a provided calm space. Half of all proceeds from the event will go to Project Jade, a U.P. nonprofit that provides communication boards to facilities that need them.

Organizers hope other establishments will host similar events so everyone can enjoy a night out.

“We’re hoping that by doing this it will start an example for others to follow,” said Hannah Cajandig-Taylor, Landmark Inn food and beverage manager. “We think that if other places in Marquette could do this, it would make dining out a more accessible option for a lot of families who really need that and deserve to have that option. We just think it’s something that’s really cool and it’s necessary.”

Seat at the Table will be Monday, April 10 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Landmark Inn’s Parlour Room. To make a reservation, call (906) 228-2580 X228.

