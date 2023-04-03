Gladstone woman struck by vehicle, dies from injuries

Ambulance Graphic
Ambulance Graphic(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gladstone woman was struck by a vehicle on Saturday evening off of M-35.

On Sat. at about 8:40 p.m, Delta County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to M-35 near 25th Rd, for a welfare check on a woman walking in and out of traffic.

As the call was going out, dispatch received a 911 call of a pedestrian vs vehicle crash in the same area. A deputy arrived on scene and found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle.

The woman was later identified as 29-year-old Tasha Adams of Gladstone.

Adams was transported to OSF Hospital and later to UP Health Systems - Marquette, where she died on Sunday from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting deputies on the scene were the Michigan State Police, Gladstone Public Safety Department, Rock EMS and Rampart.

