Gas price averages spike 14 cents in the last week

This price is 21 cents more than this time last month but still 54 cents less than this time last year.
(WABI)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Drivers across the state will see a noticeable price difference at the pumps this week, as gas price averages have seen a 14-cent jump over the past week.

According to AAA of Michigan, the state average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.51 per gallon. That is nearly the same price that drivers are seeing nationally at $3.52 per gallon. The reason for this double-digit price increase is due to an ongoing rise in demand.

Across the Upper Peninsula, drivers will experience the highest averages in Chippewa County which has a current gas price average of $3.59 per gallon. Meanwhile, the lowest averages can be found in Baraga County, averaging $3.38 per gallon.

