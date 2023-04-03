Gas price averages spike 14 cents in the last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Drivers across the state will see a noticeable price difference at the pumps this week, as gas price averages have seen a 14-cent jump over the past week.

According to AAA of Michigan, the state average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.51 per gallon. That is nearly the same price that drivers are seeing nationally at $3.52 per gallon. The reason for this double-digit price increase is due to an ongoing rise in demand.

Across the Upper Peninsula, drivers will experience the highest averages in Chippewa County which has a current gas price average of $3.59 per gallon. Meanwhile, the lowest averages can be found in Baraga County, averaging $3.38 per gallon.

