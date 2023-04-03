Functional Behavior Services moves to new location

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Once located on Washington Street, Functional Behavior Services is now located at 2353 Badger St. in Trowbridge Park.

Functional Behavior Services is an outpatient therapy clinic specializing in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and mental health therapies.

Founder and C.E.O. Carrissa Rondeau said the new space will help the center better meet the demands for outpatient care.

“We were running out of office space,” Rondeau said. “There really is a need for the outpatient therapy services here in our area, and for individuals with autism and behavioral challenges, so as that need grew so did our clinical team.”

The new center features an apartment-style room where therapists work with patients on life skills, as well as a playground and open space behind the building.

Rondeau said the space allows them to provide services that are unique from other therapy styles.

“Our therapy services are not provided in an office setting, sitting chair to chair,” Rondeau said. “They can be, they will be, if that’s what’s appropriate for that learner, but they can also be generalized to the outdoor area.”

Rondeau said she’s excited that the new location will allow the business to expand on services it already provides.

“Being able to provide outpatient therapy service, but to more individuals, being able to provide our behavioral services, our ABA services, to more individuals, and being able to generalize the skills that are being learned,” Rondeau said. “We’re hopeful, in the future, we can offer more group-type activities, group services, being able to offer more family-specific services.”

Functional Behavior Services currently has openings for more patients.

Rondeau encourages those who have loved ones that may need ABA or mental health therapies to reach out online or call (906)273-1121.

