Dickinson County man convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday that Justin Harvala, 34, of Kingsford, was convicted on March 30, 2023, as a Habitual Fourth Offender for the assault of a seven-year-old girl.

Harvala had been previously registered as a sex offender.

The assault, which was captured on a “nannycam” by the victim’s mother, took place on February 11, 2021, at the victim’s home while her mother was in another room. Once the assault was discovered, the victim’s mother confronted Harvala, demanded that he immediately leave her home, and then called the police.

The Dickinson County Prosecutor’s Office asked the Attorney General’s office to review the case. The prosecutor’s office provided the Department of Attorney General with full access to their office’s resources, such as their victim advocate, their existing case files, and their child screen so that the victim would not be required to look at the defendant in court.

“I’m appreciative of the collaboration between our department and Dickinson County Prosecutor Lisa Richards in securing the conviction of a habitual offender,” Nessel said. “The Dickinson County prosecutor’s office provided tremendous resource support to our investigators, and we were able to work as a team to pursue justice for a young girl. I am also grateful to the victim and her family.”

The trial was held in the 41st Circuit Court before the Honorable Judge Christopher Ninomiya.

Harvala’s sentencing is scheduled for May 15, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

