Camper registration now open for Camp STAR

Summer Camp
Summer Camp(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Registration for Camp STAR is now open.

Camp STAR is a grief camp designed for children ages 8-17 who have experienced the death of a parent, friend, or loved one. The weekend-long camp combines traditional, fun, camp activities with grief education and emotional support.

Organizers say the camp is an especially useful resource for people in rural areas.

“It’s a great resource in our area where resources may be limited or people maybe further away from resources that are available,” said Ashley Hernandez, Camp STAR program manager. “Camp STAR provides a little bit of a support community for kids that are grieving and they can realize that they are not alone and that there are other peers who go through a similar situation.”

Camp STAR is scheduled for August 11-13. You can register your child here.

Camp STAR is also looking for volunteers. You can register to volunteer here.

