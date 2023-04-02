Provisions Marquette holds gelato and yoga event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette coffee and gelato shop gave residents a chance to reach their inner zen.

Provisions Marquette hosted restorative yoga and gelato this afternoon. The class was led by yoga instructor Pam Roose of Inspiring Roots and included all ages.

One attendee says she enjoys doing the class with her mom and daughter.

“I joined with my daughter last month and we did about an hour’s worth of yoga, and we got to enjoy gelato at provisions afterward and I enjoyed it, so I came back this month,” Attendee Danielle Slattery said. “I started doing yoga with my mom in high school and so I invited her to join us this time so there are all three generations doing yoga this month.”

Roose is holding a cooking class on Wednesday at Provisions Marquette.

Roose is holding a cooking class on Wednesday at Provisions Marquette.

