Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating missing man

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate a missing person.

Rudy Patrick Massi was last seen on Bundy Street in Ironwood on March 19 at 9 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. Right now, the sheriff’s office says no foul play is suspected.

Family and friends of Massi say he often visits Park Falls, WI and North Dakota.

If you have any information that could help locate Massi, call 911 or the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office at 906-667-0203

