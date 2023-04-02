Local 21 United Steel Workers raise money for sick Billerud Paper Mill employees

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County union raised $28,000 to help Billerud Paper Mill workers.

The Escanaba Local 21 Women of Steel organized a breakfast fundraiser Sunday to help support sick mill workers. The efforts are in response to a blastomycosis outbreak at the mill. Right now, there are 19 confirmed and 62 probable cases.

The event had a 50/50 raffle and bake sale with all money raised going to the mill workers.

“I always say sharing is caring, that is my motto and helping others is what I love to do,” Local 21 Women of Steel Coordinator Donna Dams said. “I am glad I am a part of this our community is so generous it is overwhelming.”

Dams has a message for the sick workers.

“We are here and trying to support you guys,” Dams said. “We hope that we do really well today so we can help you get better and help you get back to work.”

United Steel Workers Local 21 President Gerald Kell says the Women of Steel are always looking to support the community.

“Our Women of Steel are a prominent group in the community they do fundraisers throughout the year, and this is just another example of it,” Kell said. “Our solidarity comes through in a number of ways whether it is a contract or whether it is people who are out seek we are here to support them, that is what we do.”

Kell encourages everyone who can help support the mill workers.

“We are a community,” Kell said. “These are your neighbors; these are your family members. Everybody in this town probably knows someone in this town affected by this. That is why we will reach out to different programs that are going throughout the year to help donate, we are all in this together.”

If you were unable to attend and would still like to donate, you can contact the Local 21 Women of Steel at (906) 786-1846.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.