Light precipitation tonight, freezing rain accumulations possible late Tuesday-early Wednesday

After a quick burst of snow across Upper Michigan Sunday afternoon, precipitation tonight will be a light mix of rain, snow and freezing rain. Precipitation will largely diminish after midnight but may linger a bit longer in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Dry weather returns Monday, with highs climbing to around 40 degrees. On Tuesday, expect mixed precipitation to develop across the area from west to east as the day goes on. This has the potential to be a mix of rain, snow, sleet, freezing rain and even some thunderstorms. The biggest winter weather impacts are expected for late Tuesday into early Wednesday, when freezing rain accumulations are most likely. Across the western and central U.P., over a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation will be possible, with over a quarter of an inch for some areas. These highest ice accumulations appear most likely for the Keweenaw Peninsula and higher terrain of Baraga and Marquette counties. We can also expect winds to become quite gusty from Tuesday all the way through Thursday. The combination of freezing rain and gusty winds could create a concern for power outages, especially late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Calmer conditions are expected for Thursday through Sunday, with temperatures moderating to as warm as 50 degrees by Sunday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a light mix of rain, snow and freezing rain possible. Precipitation will largely diminish after midnight but may linger a bit longer in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Windy, with 30 mph gusts possible.

>Lows: Upper-20s to lower-30s

Monday: Partly cloudy, with increasing clouds throughout the day.

>Highs: Largely in the upper-30s to lower-40s. Low to mid-30s for the Keweenaw Peninsula. Mid-40s south.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain is likely to overspread the area from west to east throughout the day. A few thunderstorms are also possible. Windy, with 35 mph gusts possible.

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday night: A mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. A few thunderstorms are also possible. Windy, with 35 mph gusts possible.

>Lows: 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and windy. A mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Freezing rain accumulations by morning could be over a tenth of an inch across the central and western U.P. Ice accumulations over a quarter of an inch are possible, particularly for the Keweenaw Peninsula and higher terrain of Baraga and Marquette counties.

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and windy.

>Highs: Around 30

Friday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: Around 40

Saturday: Partly cloudy.

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

>Highs: Around 50

