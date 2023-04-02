Landmark Inn hosts cocktail competition

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette hotel hosted a competition to see who can make the best cocktail Sunday.

The Landmark Inn hosted nine bars and restaurants from around Marquette. For $5, attendees would be able to taste and vote on their favorite cocktail. The winning bar or restaurant would go home with a gold bottle of Fernet Branca.

Landmark Inn’s food and beverage manager Michael Mering said this event is about bringing people together.

“This is such a friendly place,” Mering said. “It’s nice to gather people together, and it’s a really good vibe, just any excuse to get people together, celebrate anything around here, it’s a great place to live, great place to be.”

Based on Sunday night’s turnout, Mering said the Landmark Inn would like to do an event like this again.

