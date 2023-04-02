Landmark Inn hosts cocktail competition

Members were able to taste and vote on their favorite cocktails.
By Caden Meines
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette hotel hosted a competition to see who can make the best cocktail Sunday.

The Landmark Inn hosted nine bars and restaurants from around Marquette. For $5, attendees would be able to taste and vote on their favorite cocktail. The winning bar or restaurant would go home with a gold bottle of Fernet Branca.

Landmark Inn’s food and beverage manager Michael Mering said this event is about bringing people together.

“This is such a friendly place,” Mering said. “It’s nice to gather people together, and it’s a really good vibe, just any excuse to get people together, celebrate anything around here, it’s a great place to live, great place to be.”

Based on Sunday night’s turnout, Mering said the Landmark Inn would like to do an event like this again.

Stay up to date with events happening at the Landmark Inn by visiting their Facebook page.

