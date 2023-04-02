Cub Scout Pack 3321 hosts Pinewood Derby

Scouts would compete for time using the cars they designed.
Scouts would compete for time using the cars they designed.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Cub Scout Pack 3321 is teaching their scouts about sportsmanship.

Seven scouts raced cars they designed and built themselves on Sunday. Cub Scout Ethan Gill said this event taught him how to be a good sport.

“You don’t always have to win,” Ethan said.

Cub Master Alex Gill said that’s what this event is about.

“We hope the kids learned about sportsmanship, we had a first, second and third place, with any time that you’re competing, not everybody’s going to win,” Gill said. “We hope that the kids really learn what it means to be a good sport and also, in the sense of good sportsmanship, cheering each other on and being happy for those that win.”

First, second and third place participants received trophies, while everyone else received participation ribbons. The scouts received car kits and had two weeks to design their cars.

“We really encouraged the kids to be creative with it, some cars are ice cream sandwiches out there, some are actual trucks, there’s all sorts of different designs,” Gill said. “We also have them build the cars themselves, we help them, but we have them build the cars themselves, so they learn a little bit about working with tools and being safe with those tools.”

Gill said events like this help teach the scouts essential life skills.

“Sometimes that not always the funnest thing to teach, sometimes it feels a little bit like school,” Gill said. “So, we try to do stuff that’s hands-on that gets the kids excited, while they also learn things.”

Gills also said that Pack 3321 is looking for more members. Click here to find a cub scout pack near you.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the pandemic, those with Medicaid were not required to renew their subscription yearly....
Medicaid, SNAP benefits must be renewed starting April 1
A semi-truck blocking US-41.
Semi-truck involved crash on US-41
Rudy Patrick Massi
Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating missing man
wluc
Winter Storm will bring hazardous conditions with next round of heavy snow
Billerud Paper Mill
Health officials provide update on blastomycosis outbreak among Billerud Mill workers, cite additional cases

Latest News

Boat, Sport, and RV Show is on at the Superior Dome
Boat, Sport, and RV Show is on at the Superior Dome
Marquette Mountain final ski weekend
Marquette Mountain final ski weekend
Easter cookie decorating at Doozers
Easter cookie decorating at Doozers
Finlandia University Student Nurses’ Association hosts annual pancake breakfast
Finlandia University Student Nurses’ Association hosts annual pancake breakfast