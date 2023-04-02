Cub Scout Pack 3321 hosts Pinewood Derby

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Cub Scout Pack 3321 is teaching their scouts about sportsmanship.

Seven scouts raced cars they designed and built themselves on Sunday. Cub Scout Ethan Gill said this event taught him how to be a good sport.

“You don’t always have to win,” Ethan said.

Cub Master Alex Gill said that’s what this event is about.

“We hope the kids learned about sportsmanship, we had a first, second and third place, with any time that you’re competing, not everybody’s going to win,” Gill said. “We hope that the kids really learn what it means to be a good sport and also, in the sense of good sportsmanship, cheering each other on and being happy for those that win.”

First, second and third place participants received trophies, while everyone else received participation ribbons. The scouts received car kits and had two weeks to design their cars.

“We really encouraged the kids to be creative with it, some cars are ice cream sandwiches out there, some are actual trucks, there’s all sorts of different designs,” Gill said. “We also have them build the cars themselves, we help them, but we have them build the cars themselves, so they learn a little bit about working with tools and being safe with those tools.”

Gill said events like this help teach the scouts essential life skills.

“Sometimes that not always the funnest thing to teach, sometimes it feels a little bit like school,” Gill said. “So, we try to do stuff that’s hands-on that gets the kids excited, while they also learn things.”

Gills also said that Pack 3321 is looking for more members. Click here to find a cub scout pack near you.

