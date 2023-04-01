Semi-truck involved crash on US-41

A semi-truck blocking US-41.
A semi-truck blocking US-41.(Ben Kouchnerkavich)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A semi-truck was in the ditch Saturday afternoon, according to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, a 48-year-old man from Mass City was on US-41 near County Road 496 SE when he lost control of the vehicle after driving through a snow drift. The semi went into the ditch and the trailer blocked the westbound lane of US-41.

The sheriff’s office did not say what condition the driver is in.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Ishpeming Township Frie Department, Crossroads Truck Repair and Marquette Central Dispatch. The Sheriff’s Office also thanks the West Ishpeming Auto Value for assistance in providing extra supplies for a fuel leak clean up.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the pandemic, those with Medicaid were not required to renew their subscription yearly....
Medicaid, SNAP benefits must be renewed starting April 1
wluc
Winter Storm will bring hazardous conditions with next round of heavy snow
Moderate to heavy snow, sleet, gusty winds to taper off later Saturday before another brush...
NWS winter alerts continue Saturday until pummeling snow subsides
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
UPSET arrests Ontonagon man on crystal meth, fentanyl distribution charges
Billerud Paper Mill
Health officials provide update on blastomycosis outbreak among Billerud Mill workers, cite additional cases

Latest News

Two thick buttermilk pancakes.
Finlandia University Student Nurses’ Association hosts annual pancake breakfast
Greenpharm has a wide variety of cannabis-based items.
Greenpharm hosts grand opening event
The event allowed families to decorate egg-shaped cookies and do Easter themed arts and crafts.
Easter cookie decorating at Doozers
Final ski weekend for Marquette Mountain Resort.
Marquette Mountain final ski weekend