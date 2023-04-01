Semi-truck involved crash on US-41

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A semi-truck was in the ditch Saturday afternoon, according to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, a 48-year-old man from Mass City was on US-41 near County Road 496 SE when he lost control of the vehicle after driving through a snow drift. The semi went into the ditch and the trailer blocked the westbound lane of US-41.

The sheriff’s office did not say what condition the driver is in.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Ishpeming Township Frie Department, Crossroads Truck Repair and Marquette Central Dispatch. The Sheriff’s Office also thanks the West Ishpeming Auto Value for assistance in providing extra supplies for a fuel leak clean up.

This incident remains under investigation.

