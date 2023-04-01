Marquette Mountain final ski weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Mountain Resort’s 65th ski season is coming to a close.

Despite the recent snowfall, Marquette Mountain general manager says they won’t be extending their ski season. Instead, they’ll be getting ready for their upcoming seasons.

New to the hill this year will be a ping pong league to go along with the beach volleyball league. Then, of course, they will have kayak tours and mountain biking.

Resort general manager says there have been a lot of people out enjoying the fresh powder for one last weekend on the slopes.

“It’s a gorgeous last weekend, we got some fresh snow in the morning and it’s a beautiful sunny day today and I think tomorrow is supposed to be similar if I’m not mistaken,” says Kaet Johnson, Marquette Mountain Ski Hill general manager.

Johnson says they are looking forward to their spring and summer activities.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.