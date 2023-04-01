Light snow returns tomorrow with another active pattern

A quick-moving clipper system will swing through with light snow showers tomorrow during the day. Snow amounts will be around 1-2″. The pattern is expected to remain active next week. Our next big system of concern will bring travel concerns Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning as an area of low pressure tracks north through the area. As of now, it starts with wet snow Tuesday afternoon with a transition to freezing rain overnight into Wednesday morning. Ice accumulations will potentially be around a tenth of an inch, but roads will be slippery. As the system lifts through warmer air moves in a transition to rain occurs during the day on Wednesday. Behind this, we’re looking at some lake-effect snow on Thursday.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool

>Lows: Single numbers inland, teens along the shorelines

Sunday: Morning sunshine followed by light snow showers

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s west, low to mid 30s elsewhere

Monday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers in the northwest

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Tuesday: Cloudy with afternoon wet snow

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Morning freezing rain then rain

>Hig: Low to mid-40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny and dry

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for light scattered snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

